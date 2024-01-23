Apple patches zero day affecting operating systems for devices, Macs

Apple released a bevy of security updates to fix a slew of vulnerabilities in its products on Monday, including a zero day that “may have been exploited” in operating systems for its iPhones, iPads and Macintosh computers.

The specific zero-day vulnerability, CVE-2024-23222, is in the Webkit that can lead to arbitrary code execution by processing maliciously crafted web content. Apple described it as a “type of confusion issue [that] was addressed with improved checks” in:

As is usual with the maker of the Macs and other popular devices running its operating systems, Apple did not disclose much more information about the vulnerability other than what is in its Rapid Security Response “for our customers’ protection.”

A new way to address security updates, Apple rolled out the Rapid Security Response in August “to deliver important security improvements between software updates” that “may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited ‘in the wild.’”

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert Jan. 23 about the Apple security updates, which is Apple’s first of 2024. Apple patched 20 so-called “zero day” or “zero click” bugs last year.

In addition to CVE-2024-23222, another Webkit bug — CVE-2024-23206 — allowed a maliciously crafted website to "fingerprint a user," while a third Webkit bug — CVE-2024-23214 — also might lead to arbitrary code execution by visiting a maliciously crafted webpage.

Browser-based phishing attacks increased 198% in 2023, according to Menlo Security research set to be released on Jan. 24. That figure jumped to 206% when looking at attacks classified as evasive, according to cybersecurity firm, which use a range of techniques meant to evade traditional security controls.

Given the limited information made available by Apple and Google about 2024's first browser zero days — CVE-2024-23222 and CVE-2024-0519, respectively — Menlo Chief Security Architect Lionel Litty said it was challenging to say whether the same vulnerability was exploited since the Chrome CVE was in the JavaScript engine (v8) and Safari uses a different JavaScript engine. However, it is not uncommon for different implementations to have very similar flaws, he continued.

"Once attackers have found a soft spot in one browser, they are also known to probe other browsers in the same area," said Litty. "So while it's unlikely that this is the exact same vulnerability, it wouldn't be too surprising if there was some shared DNA between the two in-the-wild exploits."