VA’s IT office used 9 SaaS apps that did not meet federal cloud requirements | SC Media
Cloud security

December 6, 2021
A division in the VA’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) used SaaS applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) that did not meet federal security requirements. ("Department of Veterans Affairs" by Christopher Neugebauer is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

