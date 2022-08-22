Orca Security offers a comprehensive cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform that detects cloud misconfigurations, policy violations and compliance risks on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, including cloud-native technologies such as containers, Kubernetes, and serverless.

The Orca Security Platform analyzes cloud configurations against more than 40 regulatory frameworks and Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks, ensuring that cloud resources adhere to industry best practices and regulations. Orca includes more than 600 out-of-the-box configuration controls across 15 categories, including authentication, data protection, logging and monitoring, network configurations, and system integrity.

In addition to configuration risks, Orca also detects risks in cloud workloads without agents. As opposed to siloed tools, Orca consolidates cloud workload, configuration, entitlement security, and sensitive data discovery in one platform. This unified data model lets Orca prioritize risks and recognize when seemingly unrelated issues can be combined to create dangerous attack paths. Gartner named Orca Security a 2021 Cool Vendor in CSPM. Orca Security’s online platform gets updated regularly with smaller product updates and improvements and receives larger platform updates every two to three months. All product updates are done in the background with no effort required from the customer.