The Netskope Security Cloud delivers real-time, cloud-native security, without any performance trade-offs—a SASE architecture that offers security leaders inline visibility, unified policy control, data protection, and application risk assessment with one consolidated experience.

Securing cloud environments without slowing down the business demands a new security model based on contextual knowledge of the cloud. Netskope offers its SASE solution to offer security teams simpler implementation, safe and efficient access to critical areas of the network, threat prevention, and access to data based on continuously changing context.

Netskope offers the consolidation of security web gateway (SWG) , a cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), data loss prevention (DLP), advanced threat protection (ATP), and cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities in one single-pass security platform. It delivers operational efficiency via one platform, one console, and one policy engine that supports five types of inline user traffic analysis with data and threat protection defenses also applied to managed apps via API inspection.