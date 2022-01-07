Sysdig adds cloud security support for Microsoft Azure

A visitor tries out a tablet computer next to a cloud computing and technology symbol at a technology trade fair in Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Sysdig this week announced that it has added support for Microsoft Azure along with its existing vulnerability management, compliance, and threat detection for containers and Kubernetes.

The company said that since it already supports cloud security for Amazon Web Services and the Google Cloud Platform, it now can offer a full multi-cloud product.

Threat research conducted last year by Sysdig found that when organizations have a single view across cloud, workloads, and containers, it speeds the time to both detect and respond to the lateral movement techniques used by threat actors.

Containers and Kubernetes enable deployment flexibility for developers, providing almost unlimited possibilities, said Frank Dickson, program vice president for security and trust at IDC. Dickson added that just because it’s possible to deploy “anywhere” does not mean that security teams should deploy “everywhere.”

“What’s happened is that ‘everywhere’ has been the choice of many developers, resulting in a quagmire of complexity to manage: a sea of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations,” Dickson said. “The problem has been pushed to management and security tools to address. Multi-cloud Kubernetes support is a clear differentiator for cloud security vendors in 2022, it will be tables stakes in 2023. Vendors without multi-cloud support in the future will become irrelevant.”

Melinda Marks, a senior analyst at ESG, added that the different cloud service providers offer varying security capabilities, with different interfaces and add-ons.

“This can make it difficult for organizations to manage as they try to apply security best practices consistently across cloud environments by manually setting up security for each cloud environment,” Marks said. “Security vendors with multi-cloud support help security teams more efficiently apply the right security solutions and processes across environments.”