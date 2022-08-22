Many banks have faced challenges to secure their mobile banking. To meet this market demand, OneSpan expanded Mobile Security Suite to cover the variety of new and existing mobile app attacks, but also to future-proof unknown mobile threats.

Mobile Security Suite (MSS) aims to offer customers a secure and convenient authentication experience. The product offers a set of mobile app security modules that support a variety of strong authentication methods such as behavioral biometrics, push notification, FIDO, and QR codes. MSS also promises to deliver secure storage and communication, runtime app defense against compromise, and real-time device trust allocation.

The Orchestration SDK built into MSS makes mobile app development easier, reduces costs for authentication, and speeds time-to-market. MSS offers a single integration to foster risk-based and strong customer authentication, app security, social engineering prevention, and e-signature capabilities into a mobile application.

The SDK builds in plug-and-play support for new authentication methods without the need to hardcode workflows. And the organization can add new authentication methods to their portfolio with a few clicks and save money from complex implementation projects when they want to introduce a new method or to remove an existing one.