Claroty seeks to close the gaps between operational and information technology environments to tackle the risks posed by increased cyberthreats on critical infrastructure and major healthcare organization. Claroty’s customer list includes a Who’s Who of major industrial, manufacturing, and healthcare companies.

Claroty aims to tackle the risks posed by the explosion of connectivity between the cyber and physical worlds with its flagship product: The Claroty Platform. This unified Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) security solution has been tailored to meet the requirements of healthcare, industrial, and enterprise environments. Customers can deploy it via on-premises, hybrid, or cloud options, and integrate the platform with existing infrastructure to offer a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access.

Backed by top investment firms, industrial automation vendors, and the Team82 research team, The Claroty Platform has been deployed by more than 400 customers across thousands of sites globally. Its customers include Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, General Motors, BHP, Pfizer, and Siemens. Claroty’s large market share and prestigious customer lists reflects the company’s extensive growth, as well as strong momentum and differentiation following its acquisition of healthcare IoT security leader Medigate. Claroty has also raised two additional funding rounds since June 2021.