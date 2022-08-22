Barracuda Email Protection offers a multi-layered approach to the many challenges companies face managing email security. Armed with Barracuda Email Protection, IT and security teams can quickly identify the scope of an incident and automate post-delivery remediation, saving time and significantly reducing risk of potential security breach.

Cybercriminals are moving from volumetric to targeted attacks, from malware to social engineering. Barracuda Email Protection answers this challenge by offering a multi-layered approach to email security that includes a secure email gateway, AI-powered phishing and impersonation protection, security awareness training, and automated incident response.

Barracuda’s cloud email gateway defense offers complete protection against volumetric attacks such as spam, malware, and ransomware. Barracuda also uses a powerful artificial-intelligence (AI)engine that automatically detects and stops spear-phishing attacks in real time, including account takeover protection. Email Protections’s AI integrates with Office 365 to learn users’ unique communication patterns and responds instantly to anomalies by removing threats from users’ inboxes. The product also offers threat hunting tools and automated incident response for post-delivery threats.