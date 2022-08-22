YL Ventures focuses on seeding Israeli-based companies for success in the U.S. and global markets. Successful unicorns include Axonius and Orca Security.

YL Ventures invested $64.9MM into seed, Series A and Series B rounds of cybersecurity startups in 2021. YL Ventures is an Israeli-American VC firm, solely focused on investments in early-stage cybersecurity startups. As one of the leading VCs in Israel, deeply rooted in the US and Israeli cybersecurity ecosystems, YL Ventures specializes in bringing Israeli best-in-class technology to the US market.

Choosing the cybersecurity realm as its focal point with deep research and analysis activities, YL Ventures has positioned itself to foresee future trends and emerging domains in cybersecurity and help Israeli cybersecurity startups become category leaders. YL Ventures cultivates strong relationships within the global cybersecurity market and established an advisory board of more than 100 cybersecurity professionals who take an active role in the firm’s due diligence processes and have an impact on strategic investment decisions, while also providing the firm’s portfolio companies with invaluable input on their offerings.