NightDragon invests at the late- and growth stages, when companies are primed to grow rapidly, have mature products, and are ready to accelerate go-to-market strategies. The company focuses its investments on businesses in the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy sectors.

NightDragon was named for one of the first major known nation-state cyberattacks, which was a series of attacks from China disclosed by McAfee against more than 71 companies worldwide. Dave DeWalt, founder of NightDragon and former McAfee CEO, led the response to this attack, which some regard as a seminal moment in cybersecurity history, one that set the tone for years of escalating nation-state attacks and geopolitical tensions in the digital world.

In addition to DeWalt, the NightDragon team also includes many individuals with decades of experience in cybersecurity and technology roles, both as operators and investors. Company officials believe that this experience makes NightDragon uniquely positioned to not only identify the most innovative cybersecurity companies out there, but also leverage these many years of experience to take companies from $100 million to $1 billion in revenue and beyond.

The company’s recent NightDragon Growth I fund raised $767 million, and most of that capital has been allocated to cybersecurity startups to fuel their growth. NightDragon has 15 companies in its portfolio, most of which are in the cybersecurity industry. These companies include HUMAN Security, Claroty, Illusive, Interos, iboss, Mezmo (formerly LogDNA), Onapsis, Source Defense, SAM Seamless Networks, ThriveDX, SafeGuard Cyber, and vArmour.