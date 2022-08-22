As a proponent of open-source and product-led growth, Idan Tendler helped Bridgeview, now part of Palo Alto, get ahead of cloud trends and crowdsource new ideas and use cases for the tools.

Analysts believe that the integration of Bridgeview’s cloud native security platform (CNSP) with Palo Alto’s Prisma Cloud will further enhance security assessment and enforcement capabilities for developers.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

From day one of founding Bridgecrew in 2019 to joining Palo Alto Networks in the past year, Idan Tendler has gone beyond norms and the status quo to assemble one of the most modern, forward-thinking, and empathetic teams. Tendler was one of the first to understand tactically how to bridge the gap between infrastructure development and cloud security. Through relentless questioning and constant relationship-building with IT teams, end-users, and security decision-makers, Tendler was able to observe the everyday challenges and macro risks that organizations face when it comes to securing the cloud.

Bridgecrew’s business goals have always been inextricably linked with the underlying product technology. For Tendler, building the most scalable, modern, self-service friendly products does not just represent a business advantage, it's a requirement – and people are at the core. With transparent new hire training, monthly “All Hands” meetings, and constant 1:1 meetings, Tendler always finds a way to prioritize the furthering of the team in the name of staying focused, motivated, and performing.