The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enforces least privilege and enables secure access across any device, anywhere. Built on a foundation of privileged access management and powered by AI-based behavior and risk analytics, the platform helps organizations secure access to critical business data and infrastructure, protect a distributed workforce, and accelerate business in the cloud.

CyberArk believes every organization has to reexamine how they define identity, from humans to applications and machines. More identities equal more risk – and that’s why identity has become the next cybersecurity battleground. The Identity Security Platform has single sign-on (SSO), adaptive multi-factor authentication, and lifecycle management that delivers simple and secure access to resources for the workforce and customers.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform has real-time intelligence and analytics, and a security-first approach. The platform features Secure Web Sessions, which protect high-risk web applications via continuous monitoring, re-authentication enforcement and isolation of risky sessions, giving organizations visibility into every action users take within web sessions.

A CyberArk study found that while 80% of organizations report employee misuse or abuse of access to business applications, Secure Web Sessions can help companies avoid this condition. CyberArk’s Identity Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) also helps businesses avoid data loss by compromised or stolen credentials. Unlike traditional MFA solutions, CyberArk Identity Adaptive MFA uses AI-powered behavioral analytics to determine which authentication factors to apply to a particular user in a specific situation, improving end-user satisfaction and productivity.