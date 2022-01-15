Windows Server updates hit snag after Patch Tuesday security release

A pedestrian moves past a Microsoft store in the usually bustling Pitt Street shopping mall on Oct. 6, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

After releasing updates Jan. 11 for Patch Tuesday, reports of numerous bugs for Windows Server updates began popping up online, which were then picked up by the media.

Users reported problems after installing the updates, causing domain controllers to reboot, broke Hyper-V and made ReFS volume systems unavailable. Domain controllers respond to security authentication requests; Hyper-V can create virtual machines running Windows; and ReFS stands for Resilient File System and is designed to “maximize data availability.”

The bug-prone updates released Tuesday were Windows Server 2012 R2 KB5009624, the Windows Server 2019 KB5009557 and Windows Server 2022 KB5009555. ThreatPost reported that Microsoft confirmed it’s aware of the reports and directed users to a customer guidance page for known issues. Bleeping Computer reported that Microsoft pulled the January Windows Server updates, but Windows 10 and 11 updates that are reportedly breaking L2TP VPN connections are still available.

Customers took to Twitter with the issues they faced after installing the updates. Many replied to a Jan. 11 post by the @WindowsUpdate account announcing the latest updates. Here’s a sampling of their replies: