It’s common to hear CISOs and other security professionals stress the importance of being able to communicate cyber concepts to senior business executives who may not be savvy to all things infosec. But it’s also wise to remember that CISOs don’t just interact with the board room; there are other business units that also need their guidance, including internal and external recruiters who help with the hiring of IT and security staffers.

During a cyber workforce panel at InfoSec World 2023, two security thought leaders described how they work closely with recruiters to give them a better sense of what qualities to look for in job applicants. While degrees and certifications can certainly help give candidates a leg up, CISOs also sometimes look for more intangible qualities and background experience. It’s very much open to interpretation, which means recruiters need some direction in order to know how to narrow down the field to the CISO’s liking.

“[T]he biggest thing for me is, you have to work with recruiters,” said John Carnes, global head of privileged access management at Corebridge Financial. “You have to work with somebody who's going to spend a little time and talk to these people and screen them and say [to us], ‘Look, here’s somebody — and their avant-garde experience might be a fit for you.’”

Carnes continued: “I sit down and talk with them and I make it very clear: Don’t give me the master’s degree… I want somebody who has that passion and that drive… Tell me who that diamond-in-the-rough is that you’re going to have trouble placing. And let’s talk about that person.”

During the panel discussion, other business leaders said they follow a similar philosophy. Recruiters need to not overlook promising candidates just because they lack certain skills. Hiring them and training recruits up is always an option.

Carnes added, sharing this strategy with recruiters is a vital part of his hiring process.

“Here's what I liked, here’s what I didn't like,” said Carnes. “You have to train them in how you work and what you’re looking for.”