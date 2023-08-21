Tenable markets cybersecurity risk management products that help organizations understand and reduce their cyber risk across the entire attack surface. Its customers include large government agencies, 60% of the Fortune 500, and 40% of the Global 2000.

The company’s Tenable One was introduced in 2022 and has been recognized as one of the industry’s first exposure management platforms. It offers clear and concise context-driven risk analytics and vulnerability data across IT infrastructure, web apps, public cloud, and identity systems. The platform got high marks from the judges for aggregating vulnerability data and understanding relationships between assets, exposures, privileges, and threats across attack paths.

“The power of the Tenable One platform saves security teams valuable time by doing the heavy lifting of prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk specific to an organization, the criticality of the vulnerable asset and the likelihood of an attack,” Tenable told SC Media. “In a market with a well-documented skills shortage, this provides a crucial advantage to understaffed and overworked teams, discerning signal from noise.”

Tenable has a dedicated zero-day research team that has identified more than 240 previously undisclosed flaws in consumer and enterprise software. Tenable launched also launched Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable Attack Surface Management in 2022. The company partners with more than 100 ecosystem partners and 200 integrations with security leaders, helping organizations manage, measure, and reduce their cyber risk.