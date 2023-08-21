Busy, on-the-go executives can’t spend too much time worrying about security. They just need to know that their data is safe. So as corporate cybersecurity becomes more of an issue, cybercriminals are targeting the personal networks and devices of executives to access corporate systems. BlackCloak’s Concierge Cybersecurity and Privacy Platform was designed to protect the digital private lives of business executives and their families.

“Right now, this is an underserved market and CISOs have traditionally only considered the security of company-owned devices, networks, and systems,” BlackCloak told SC Media. “But executives seldom put cyber controls in their personal digital life, or it’s a minimal investment. As we continue to educate the market and see a rise in the number of executives being targeted, CISOs are turning their attention to our solution.”

The judge’s gave BlackCloak high marks for its holistic approach, which includes weekly penetration testing, Wi-Fi security, dark web scanning, data removal, credit monitoring, and device privacy hardening.

BlackCloak has experienced steady growth as more organizations — and top executives — recognize the need for such protection. With a dedicated customer success team, BlackCloak aims to ensure prompt responses and support. The average annual cost of ownership runs at $6,000, with minimal effort required from the client during onboarding. The platform gets updated twice a month, and the company continually strengthens its service by staying informed about emerging threats and incorporating client feedback.