Cisco Umbrella, a cloud-delivered security service, has a loyal customer base of more than 26,000 organizations from various industries and sizes in more than 190 countries. The service has been recommended by 91% of surveyed customers over the past 12 months. These customers cite Cisco’s No. 1 rating in security efficacy, ease of deployment and management, and synchronized set of security functions delivered from the cloud.

The product offers two levels of software support, including 24×7 access and onboarding guidance, with the premium level offering an assigned expert for personalized support. Cisco has also expanded Umbrella’s DLP capability, along with introducing a remote browser isolation capability, and revamped APIs.

“Our network is tremendously more secure now, and the fact that we're protecting machines off-network with the same rule sets that we have on-network eliminated a ton of threats for our hybrid workforce, said a senior network engineer interviewed by Forrester Consulting for its 2023 Umbrella Total Economic Impact (TEI) report

Dave van Nierop, an IT manager at 500-employee Canadian pet food manufacturer Elmira Pet Products Limited added that: “Umbrella lets us focus more on other priorities because we’re saving time because of Umbrella’s automation improvements.”

Cisco received high marks for continually investing in threat intelligence through Cisco Talos, which makes Cisco much more than just a product vendor: the company has become a highly-respected and reliable threat intelligence voice in the industry.