Cohesity’s Data Cloud Platform aims to disrupt the legacy backup industry by offering an integrated solution for data security, management, and recovery. With a proven track record of bringing simplicity and efficiency to enterprise data backup, Cohesity has been deployed by top organizations in the financial services, pharmaceutical, and Fortune 100 sectors.

For those reasons — and its special role in the financial services industry — Cohesity is the winner of SC Media’s Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution category.

The platform’s innovative approach combines multiple features and capabilities in a single platform, managed from a single user interface. The data cloud platform supports rapid backup of all organizational data, AI-based anomaly detection, immutable file systems, automated disaster recovery, and cyber vaulting, offering a comprehensive data protection product. It also integrates with various third-party apps and platforms, allowing for easy integration with leading security platforms and other services.

“One of our large customers, Nationwide Insurance, estimates they save $2 million annually by adopting our data security and management solution,” Cohesity told SC Media. “Cohesity enjoys one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry. Our customers are able to cut their technical debt, maintaining legacy point solutions, reduce the amount of infrastructure they need, as well as streamline personnel to maintain and manage the infrastructure.”

Cohesity’s Data Cloud Platform has been found to reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 50% compared to legacy point products. It offers several times a year updates and new solutions, ensuring the platform stays at the forefront of data protection and management.