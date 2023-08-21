Dragos has been named SC Media’s Best Industrial Security Solution by addressing the growing need for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) security.

Founded by experts with operational experience within the NSA, the Dragos Platform uses intelligence-driven analytics to pinpoint ICS/OT threats, identify vulnerabilities, and offer response playbooks. The platform also offers additional benefits, such as attack surface hardening and network optimization.

“Given the enormously high operational cost of many industrial organizations, a material cyber event can cost millions of dollars per day — if not per hour — in lost revenue when production goes down,” Dragos told SC Media. "Of even greater societal significance is the potential impact to the health and safety of both personnel and the people who live in the vicinity or consume products and services produced by these organizations. Safeguarding civilization is almost impossible to quantify.”

Dragos offers a holistic approach with its own technology platform, native threat intelligence service, and OT-specific threat hunting and incident-response capabilities. The company also offers a managed threat hunting service (OT Watch), an OT-specific threat intelligence service (Worldview), and a free, opt-in collective defense application (Neighborhood Keeper). With flexible deployment models and licensing options, Dragos aims to deliver a lower total cost of ownership and higher return on investment for its customers.