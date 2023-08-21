Dragos, Inc., a leading industrial cybersecurity company, has been named SC Media’s Most Promising Unicorn. Its innovative Dragos Platform offers a high level of visibility into industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) assets, offering rapid threat detection and response.

The company recently secured $200 million in series D funding, raising its valuation to $1.7 billion — making Dragos the industry’s only ICS unicorn. The company’s position as a market leader in the ICS field, as well as the high-profile of its co-founder and CEO Robert M. Lee, who speaks frequently at industry conferences on industrial security and has testified before Congress many times on critical infrastructure issues has been recognized in the industry.

This new funding from the likes of BlackRock and Koch Disruptive Technologies has accelerated global expansion, supporting events, education, and community networking opportunities in important growth markets. Dragos has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Dragos Inc.’s R&D efforts are focused on continued innovation in the cybersecurity field. A recent case study reported that a U.S. electric and water utility successfully implemented the Dragos Platform, achieving complete visibility into their OT environments, actionable OT threat intelligence, and successful collaboration across teams.