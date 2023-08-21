Security pros can’t spend too much time holding on the line for customer service reps when a cyber incident breaks. ESET received high marks for offering customers the most comprehensive documentation and customer support to help businesses implement and manage their security products effectively — especially when customers are under the gun.

As part of the service, the company includes illustrated Knowledgebase articles, video tutorials, and online user guides that cover deployment, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Security teams can access ESET’s support in multiple languages through its international markets, ensuring accessible and localized assistance.

ESET also got high marks for offering complimentary support to business customers via phone, email, and live chat, with an online support forum available for additional engagement. The company’s North American support is entirely U.S.-based. ESET also has 162 worldwide partners that deliver local customer service and support, and offers the ESET Services Hub, an online support portal for a range of professional services, including managed detection and response, premium support, and security services.

“We hear every day from our customers that cybersecurity solutions are often perceived as complex, threats have become more persistent and advanced, and that they don’t have the personnel and skills necessary to address the influx of data,” ESET told SC Media.” With this feedback in mind, ESET has continued to expand its solutions, including advanced managed services that simplify the process of managing cybersecurity for our partners and customers, while maintaining high levels of detection and prevention through multi-layered technology.”