F5, Inc., in collaboration with Little Hands of Stone, has been named winner in SC Media’s Security Marketing Campaign of the Year category.

The company’s “A Force For” campaign focuses on the human aspect of cybersecurity and emphasizes security as a moral imperative. Launched at global security events, the campaign employed connected TV spots, out-of-home advertising, and social media content on platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

A compelling video, "A Force For Making Cybersecurity Personal," was at the heart of the campaign, accompanied by localized content and ads. The creative imagery and flexible messaging of the campaign resonated with both cybersecurity professionals and F5 employees alike.

As F5 CEO François Locoh-Donou said: “This isn’t just about our commitment to cybersecurity. It’s our responsibility to our fellow human beings. Look beyond the numbers, stats, and trends, and remember the people. Know their names because they deserve a better and safer digital world.”

The campaign successfully exceeded its goals, with 46 million completed views for the video, a 39% engagement rate, a 40% increase in web visits in San Francisco, a 107% increase in social followers, and a 125% increase in social conversation. Furthermore, F5’s brand health increased by 17.5%, and the employee-led video became the most shared asset by F5 employees.