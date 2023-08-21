Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) took top honors in SC Media’s Best Database Security Solution category for being designed to protect various data types, databases, and cloud repositories from breaches, risks, and compliance incidents. The judges noted that the product offers comprehensive coverage for more than 200 data stores and 350 file formats, and that security pros can use DSF in both cloud and on-premises environments.

The DSF platform aims to unify data protection, data privacy, and compliance automation capabilities, and features a unified dashboard for data discovery, classification, activity monitoring, data risk analytics, data access control, and threat detection.

“Customers can complete tasks in minutes that used to take days, saving time and shortening audit cycles,” Imperva told SC Media. “DSF significantly reduces compliance overhead costs by deduplicating and compressing the information in ratios up to 10x at thousands of events per second, per core.”

DSF also offers data loss prevention, data masking, encryption, tokenization, and key management options. The product promises to secure data anywhere, supporting all data types and major cloud providers. Imperva regularly updates the platform and offers flexible subscription-based licensing options.