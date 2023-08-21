Lacework’s Polygraph Data Platform offers some of the most comprehensive features for cloud security protection across all the major platforms, making it the winner in SC Media’s Best Cloud Security Posture Management Solution category.

The product was designed to help organizations maintain secure cloud infrastructure while demonstrating compliance with industry standards such as SOC2 and PCI. The platform offers unified visibility across all the major cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, assessing security posture and monitoring for misconfigurations at every stage of the cloud lifecycle.

“Lacework helps customers quickly prioritize cloud risks, find known and unknown threats (compromised credentials) fast, increase operational efficiencies, and achieve continuous compliance,” Lacework told SC Media. “Through no-rules behavioral analysis and tools consolidation, Lacework customers dramatically reduce their cloud security costs, freeing up monies for more strategic revenue generating projects.”

Lacework promises that development, operations, and security teams can prioritize, investigate, and respond to misconfigurations 80% faster. The platform offers operational efficiencies for cloud security and compliance, reducing alerts, speeding up investigations, cutting manual efforts, and offering tool consolidation savings.

The company’s approach combines the ability to see potential risks from an attacker’s perspective with real-time activity monitoring, enabling customers to prioritize the most impactful misconfigurations and detect exploitations. Offering three tiered packages, Lacework promises fast deployment, flexible integration, and scales across multi-cloud environments with minimal overhead. It detects threats without manual configuration and continuously learns customers’ environments. With ongoing updates to the SaaS platform, Lacework aims to help its customers reduce cloud security costs, increase operational efficiencies, and achieve continuous compliance.