Netscout’s Omnis Cyber Intelligence was named SC Media’s winner in the Best Computer Forensics Solution category for offering real-time threat detection and back-in-time network investigations. The platform leverages Netscout’s proprietary deep packet inspection and Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology to promise comprehensive network visibility for effective cybersecurity.

“No company ever wants to be the victim of a cyberattack, and it's hard to quantify the full cost of an attack until after the fact,” Netscout told SC Media. “However, Omnis Cyber Intelligence helps companies gain visibility across their entire digital infrastructure and in real-time or retroactively see every device a compromised host has communicated with, expose signs of lateral movement, and discover evidence of a data breach.”

The product integrates with commonly used security technologies such as SIEM/SOAR from Splunk, IBM, and Palo Alto Networks, and security teams can deploy it across public cloud environments such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Omnis Cyber Intelligence offers many benefits: scalable packet-based network visibility, continuous packet capture and local storage, ML-powered analytics, and integration with existing Netscout network performance management products.

With a total cost of ownership of $250,000 for a perpetual license, security pros can expect twice-yearly updates and a products designed for large enterprise-level organizations. By offering advanced indexing, retrieval technology, and an intuitive user interface, Omnis Cyber Intelligence lets companies manage cybersecurity investigations across their entire network, reducing mean time to resolution and the risk of successful cyberattacks.