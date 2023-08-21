Orca Security was named SC Media’s winner in the Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution category because of the way the Orca Security Platform delivers cloud security across AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba, and Oracle cloud.

The platform offers full-stack visibility and detects vulnerabilities, malware, sensitive data at risk, IAM risks, and lateral movement risks. Orca promises that its agentless platform can deploy in minutes and covers all cloud assets, including VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. It promises to reduce alert fatigue, lower total cost of ownership, and consolidate multiple tools into one platform.

The company told SC Media that it saved Paidy two FTEs and $500,000 a year. Paidy, a Japanese deferred payment service for online shops, gained visibility into its 12 AWS accounts in 30 minutes and immediately identified an “imminent compromise” risk.

“After years of dealing with agents, then seeing how easy it is to install and use Orca, I knew that its agentless approach was both a major innovation and a game changer, said Jeremy Turner, senior cloud security engineer at Paidy.

The platform gets continuously updated and has added six major capabilities in the past year, such as Attack Path Analysis, Shift Left, Cloud Detection and Response, API Security, Data Security Posture Management, and Cloud Cost Optimization. Customers report significant savings in deployment, maintenance, and licensing costs, as well as reduced cloud spend.