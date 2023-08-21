Proofpoint Information Protection was named the winner in SC Media’s Best Data Security Solution category for offering a people-centric approach to data security, focused on user intent to mitigate risk. The platform combines telemetry of content, user behavior, and threats across data loss channels such as email, cloud services, endpoints, on-premises file repositories, and the web.

Designed for organizations of all sizes, Proofpoint Information Protection offers a scalable, cost-effective, and cloud-native option. The platform correlates explicit email, cloud, and threat intelligence with behavioral insight and advanced data detection, including AI-powered classification and Exact Data Matching.

“Each record lost due to a data breach costs between $100 to $400, depending on the industry,” Proofpoint told SC Media. “Because of our extensive experience in the DLP market, admins can accomplish more in less time when they review incidents, which lets security teams minimize false positives, educate users, and protect data through nuanced policies and controls.”

In 2022, Proofpoint acquired Dathena, which enhanced its offering with petabyte-scale data discovery and classification capabilities. Proofpoint Information Protection promises an excellent cost of ownership compared to legacy DLP products, as it’s cloud-based and requires little to no on-premises infrastructure. The per-user pricing model allows for predictable incremental costs as businesses grow. Proofpoint’s platform has been deployed to more than 46 million users worldwide.