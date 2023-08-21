InsightIDR, Rapid7’s cloud-native XDR and next-gen SIEM, is SC Media’s Best Threat Detection Technology category by offering unified and transformed security data to detect real attacks and deliver high-context insights to extinguish threats early in the attack chain.

Security teams face complex and sophisticated cyber attackers with a sprawling attack surface, noise and alert fatigue, and resource limitations – and Rapid7 received high marks for its effectiveness.

The cloud-native platform was built by security practitioners for security practitioners and promises complete visibility, coverage, superior signal-to-noise, and smarter responses. InsightIDR combines the power of leading detection and response technologies for native defense-in-depth, featuring a software-based collection technology that lets customers focus on detections and not deployment.

“Customer feedback and iteration is a critical piece of the InsightIDR agile development process,” Rapid7 told SC Media “InsightIDR product management works closely with customers at each phase of the development cycle to ensure features address real needs, are intuitive to use, and help customers realize the desired benefit as quickly as possible.”

InsightIDR also promises efficiency and scale, with tangible results and a return on investment. Rapid7 continues to gain market share and has forecasted growth into next year.