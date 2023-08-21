InsightVM from Rapid7 is SC Media’s Best Vulnerability Management Solution category for helping security teams more effectively manage and mature vulnerability management programs by identifying vulnerabilities, prioritizing remediation efforts, and tracking progress against key metrics.

The product supports the entire Vulnerability Management lifecycle and lets security teams manage their program better. InsightVM integrates with Project Sonar to monitor external-facing assets and threat exposure, and offers a robust tagging system to prioritize critical assets for remediation.

“Our pricing is predictable and helps businesses accurately forecast expected costs,” Rapid7 told SC Media. “Unlike the competition, InsightVM is priced purely by the number of active assets that a customer will assess: there are no additional fees for supplemental ‘modules’ that provide critical capabilities such as the agents, advanced risk scoring, threat integration feed, or configuration assessment.”

With live dashboards, Remediation Projects, and Goals and SLAs, Insight VM lets security teams can collaborate with stakeholders effectively.