Yubico has been named the winner in SC Media’s Best Authentication Technology category for its solid work pursuing more efficient authentication for users of all stripes.

The YubiKey 5C NFC, a new security key that features dual USB-C and NFC connections, offers a secure, passwordless login experience across a range of modern devices and platforms, such as iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. The YubiKey 5C NFC also offers phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) with a simple touch or tap on NFC-enabled devices.

“As a physical security key, the YubiKey is uniquely designed with the authentication secret stored on a separate secure chip built into the YubiKey, with no connection to the internet so that it cannot be copied or stolen,” Yubico told SC Media. “Unlike centralized servers with stored credentials that can be breached, YubiKey data is encrypted with strong public key cryptography where only the public key is stored on the server, eliminating risks.”

The YubiKey 5C NFC supports both FIDO2/WebAuthn and FIDO U2F and works across various applications without sharing information between services. It operates without batteries, drivers, or software, and offers portability for users to switch devices or log into shared workstations. The 5C NFC retails for $55 per unit, with no additional costs for software or licenses.