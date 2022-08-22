The Tufin Orchestration Suite lets organizations define and implement a comprehensive security policy and rapidly automate network changes while remaining compliant to that policy. Through the Tufin Marketplace, the platform extends beyond the Tufin Orchestration Suite to offer customers vulnerability management, IPAM, SOAR, ITSM, SIEM, and application security using extensible APIs.

Today, more than ever, organizations must manage resource shortages, a rapidly changing IT environment, and high levels of uncertainty. It’s critical for organizations to maintain their security posture as changes in the business environment continue to increase. The Tufin Orchestration Suite ensures that organizations balance business agility with security.

The suite consists of four components: SecureApp, SecureChange, SecureTrack, and SecureCloud. It promises to reduce the probability and impact of a successful breach, while allowing organizations to pass audits and adhere to internal and external compliance mandates. A large credit card processor used Tufin to clean up vulnerabilities and reduce policy violations within existing rule bases from 25% to less than 3%. This customer implemented automated network change workflows to leverage approved unified security policies (USPs) , alert on potentially risky changes, and maintain continuous compliance.