Qualys takes vulnerability management a step further by allowing security teams to inventory all hardware and software, and classify and tag assets in a single, unified applications.

Qualys Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR) continuously assesses assets for the latest vulnerabilities and applies the most up-to-date threat intel analysis so security teams can prioritize actively exploitable vulnerabilities, while also automatically detecting the superseding patch and deploying it for remediation. VMDR also automates the entire process and significantly accelerates an organization’s ability to respond to threats, thus preventing possible exploitation.

When Log4Shell hit late last year, a Qualys customer who was the CISO at a Fortune 50 global manufacturing gave the word to take all servers completely offline if they could not remediate the flaw within days. By using VMDR, the customer gained a complete understanding of their environment, which helped them eliminate the threat entirely — and kept their servers online and the business moving forward.