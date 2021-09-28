Google offering bounties for new Tsunami security plug-ins

Apple continues to stay in the limelight with news around zero-day exploits; unknown researcher alleges Apple failed to patch bugs he found and did not give him credit, then claims to have released exploit code.
Vulnerability scanners aren't quite as essential and central as they once were, but they're still necessary. This round of reviews will focus entirely on commercial and open-source network vulnerability scanners.
This review group will cover commercial and open-source network vulnerability scanners. In a few months, we’ll revisit vulnerability management to cover products that focus on analysis and remediation of vulnerability scanning results .