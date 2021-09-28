Vulnerability management

Google offering bounties for new Tsunami security plug-ins

September 28, 2021
A Google corporate logo stands at the Google Germany offices on Aug. 31, 2021, in Berlin. The company announced it would offer bounties for Tsunami, its open-source vulnerability scanner. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Related

Vulnerability management
Apple patches one zero-day, fixes two other bugs

Steve ZurierSeptember 24, 2021

Apple continues to stay in the limelight with news around zero-day exploits; unknown researcher alleges Apple failed to patch bugs he found and did not give him credit, then claims to have released exploit code.

Vulnerability management
Vulnerability scanners: Overview | Security Weekly Labs

Adrian SanabriaSeptember 23, 2021

Vulnerability scanners aren't quite as essential and central as they once were, but they're still necessary. This round of reviews will focus entirely on commercial and open-source network vulnerability scanners.

Vulnerability management
Vulnerability Scanners: Test methodology | Security Weekly Labs

Adrian SanabriaSeptember 23, 2021

This review group will cover commercial and open-source network vulnerability scanners. In a few months, we’ll revisit vulnerability management to cover products that focus on analysis and remediation of vulnerability scanning results .

Related Events

prestitial ad