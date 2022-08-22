The ”We’ve Got Next” campaign delivers a simple message: whatever the next threat, challenge, or opportunity, customers can count on Palo Alto Networks. Partnering with visionaries that take the same forward-thinking approach in music, film, and sports, the campaign resulted in 136 million impressions in broadcast media and a stunning 97% video completion rate on YouTube.

Security team must be ready for the next challenge, the next threat, and the next opportunity. Palo Alto Networks decided on “We’ve Got Next” campaign because the company believes it has innovated, disrupted, and reimagined the way organizations protect themselves.

The strategy focuses on weaving together a companywide message, while allowing the space to go deep into each of Palo Alto’s sub-brands. Palo Alto partnered with a unique group of disruptors across various industries to drive its message. The team included Lena Waithe (screenwriter), Gustavo Dudamel (musician/conductor), Sabrina Ionescu (athlete), Trent Alexander-Arnold (athlete), and Robin Frijins (Formula E driver). All of these top professionals come from different disciplines, but they all understand what it takes to tell the “next” story.

Palo Alto considers “We’ve Got Next” the sentiment and attitude that the company lives and breathe every day. To stand out from the crowd, Palo Alto did not go with the everyday influencers to represent the brand, they hand-selected unique leaders who represent the “We’ve Got Next” ideology. Leaders who are disrupting their respective industries.