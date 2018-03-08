OURSA conference for cybersecurity diversity set for April 17

In response to what some believe is the non-inclusiveness of the upcoming 2018 RSA Conference keynote line up, a group has organized a one-day event called Our Security Advocates (OURSA) designed to bring together a more diverse cybersecurity group.

The conference was first introduced on March 5 and will be held on April 17, the last day of the RSA Conference, in the CloudFlare offices in San Francisco. Event organizers have reported that the several hundred tickets available for OURSA have already sold out.

“OUR Security Advocates highlights a diverse set of experts from across information security, safety, trust, and other related fields. OURSA is a single-track, one-day conference with four topic sessions. In each session, you'll hear short talks from multiple experts followed by a moderated discussion,” the group stated on its website.

The sessions are:

Advocating for High-Risk Groups - Chair: Adrienne Porter Felt

Applied Security Engineering - Chair: Aanchal Gupta

Practical Privacy Protection - Chair: Lea Kissner

Security Policy & Ethics for Emerging Tech - Chair: Amie Stepanovich

Honored to present alongside this lineup of brilliant people at #OURSA18. Join us on April 17. <3 https://t.co/rIuAEkF5Ih pic.twitter.com/zYAgVb5XnF — mshelton (@mshelton) March 5, 2018

Some of the participants listed are Google's Adrienne Porter Felt, Facebook's Aanchal Gupta and Window Snyder of Fastly.

“Sandra Toms, vice president and curator of the RSA Conference, said “we applaud the efforts of OURSA for putting this event together, and bringing attention to the need for diversity in information security,” USA Today reported.