As a female cybersecurity professional, I've had the privilege of learning from various experts in the industry, including CISOs, investors, business executives, developers, and security vendors ranging from early-stage start-ups to the most established enterprises in the security space.

Having founded a cloud security company in January 2022 following a six-year career in product leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks, I have gained a unique perspective on the contrasts between working with early-stage security start-ups and established security vendors. At both companies, I helped build groundbreaking security products, collaborated with thousands of customers, and took part in complex organizational processes. When considering security vendor options, it's essential to keep in mind the five critical elements that can make all the difference, regardless of their size.

Speed of innovation: Palo Alto Networks has become one of the more innovative companies in cybersecurity, continuously creating new product categories, including the inception of extended detection and response (XDR), which I was a part of. However, it's critical to recognize that large enterprises face challenges in quickly responding to customer needs because of the complexities of supporting diverse environments. On the other hand, smaller start-ups have the advantage of being nimble and unrestricted, allowing them to create and expand ad-hoc capabilities more easily. The hunger for innovation in these early-stage start-ups gives their team (from the engineers, product managers, and researchers) the opportunity to invent new capabilities with minimal resources and red tape. While larger vendors like PANW are undeniably innovative, it’s hard to compare with the speed at which early-stage startups can innovate.

Working with start-ups comes with its fair share of risks: some may experience rapid growth at the expense of product stability and edge cases, while others are often acquired by a company that’s unfavorable for the customer or shift their vision away from the customer's interests. It’s not for everyone. For those customers and partners who see the value in working with the next generation of cybersecurity innovators, they will most likely gain a cost-effective product, developed by a motivated team eager to address their specific needs – and it’s more often than not, worth it.

Liat Hayun, chief executive officer, Eureka Security