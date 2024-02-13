How we can break barriers and attract more women into cybersecurity

When I started my cybersecurity career in the private sector I found myself navigating through a landscape of meetups, networking events, and conferences. Initially, I failed to comprehend the necessity for dedicated female groups and events, harboring the belief that merit alone would dictate success.

But it didn't take long for me to recognize that I was wrong. Despite the cybersecurity community being widely-regarded as one of the most welcoming in the tech sphere, a significant disparity persisted between offering mentorship and actually hiring women onto security teams, particularly when they were often the inaugural female members, especially in the nascent stages of their careers.

This prompted me to dive into the origins of this challenge, questioning why competent individuals often encounter barriers to employment.

Several factors contribute to the challenges women face in entering the cybersecurity business. Here are three I'd like to shed light on:

The absence of visible female representation often dissuades women from considering certain positions. When confronted with a conference lineup or team comprised solely of men, it signals a specific mindset within top management. The hesitation to fill the role of the pioneering woman attempting to shift this dynamic does not reflect on the character of the women involved. Many women will hold back in those situations, choosing to look for an organization that exudes a more welcoming culture, one where they can be surrounded by individuals who embrace diverse needs, opinions, and approaches.

Undoubtedly, the cybersecurity industry has been grappling with a dire shortage of skilled professionals, requiring an urgent influx of capable individuals irrespective of gender. Moreover, research consistently points to how hiring diverse teams delivers superior results over time. In light of these undeniable facts, I firmly believe that concerted efforts to cultivate safe and diverse workplaces are not only commendable, but imperative. To guide this journey, the industry should consider the following strategies:

Acknowledge and accommodate the different needs that women have within the workplace. Initiating a conversation on how to make the team or organization more welcoming for women can yield valuable insights. Women forming groups or guilds is not an attempt at exclusion, but rather a pursuit of a sense of belonging and the desire to be part of something more significant. These groups serve as empowering spaces, allowing women to showcase their full potential when they return to their teams.

The imperative to address the industry’s staffing shortage and leverage the proven benefits of diversity calls for intentional efforts to create workplaces that embrace inclusivity. By respecting and accommodating the distinct needs of women, addressing biases, and implementing a hiring process attuned to diversity, organizations can pave the way for a cybersecurity industry that’s both well-staffed – and positioned for sustained excellence.

Shira Shamban, co-founder and CEO, Solvo