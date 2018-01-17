Hawaii's emergency management team was already under fire for sending out a false alert warning residents of an incoming ballistic missile.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has had a lot of explaining to do after an employee pushed the wrong button during a test and pushed out an alert warning residents that a ballistic missile was headed their way, but now, the agency is now catching heat after eagle-eyed internet users noticed a Post-It note with a password stuck on a computer in a July photo taken at the agency's Diamond Head headquarters.

Noting that the password was for an “internal application” that was likely no longer being used, agency spokesperson Richard Rapoza, stressed that “it wasn't for any major piece of software,” according to a report by Hawaii News Now.

“We use sticky notes all the time while we work, because we can quickly scribble down notes or reminders to ourselves. They're perceived as being convenient, however, items like sticky notes and notebooks can easily be lost, shared, damaged or stolen, which make them insecure tools to record passwords,” said Steve Schult, senior director of product management at LastPass. “This is why convenient solutions like password managers are crucial, both in the enterprise and in our daily lives. Password managers have the ability to assist users with organizing some of their most precious pieces of information, such as usernames, passwords, security codes and PINs, without having to compromise convenience.”