Former CIA Director John Brennan restricted distribution of the report to President Obama and three aides.

Russian President Vladmir Putin was directly involved in the cyber campaign meant to upend the U.S. presidential election by causing damage to Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump's bid for the White House, the CIA revealed to former President Barack Obama and three top aides in an August report shrouded in secrecy.

The information, including the capture of Putin's specific instructions regarding the Russian hacking efforts' objectives, carried such sensitivity, the Washington Post reported, that CIA Director John Brennan shielded it from even the tight circle typically privy to the President's Daily Brief.

