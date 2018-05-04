SC Media Executive Editor Teri Robinson recently caught up with John Todd, the executive director of Quad9 a free, recursive, anycast DNS platform aimed at protecting users by blocking against known malicious domains and preventing computers and IoT devices from connecting sites that push malware or phishing. Quad9, which started with a pilot program consisting of 700,000 users, mostly state and local governments, now blocks about two million threats daily.
