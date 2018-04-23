Radware joins The Cyber Threat Alliance

Radware announced it has joined the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) and will join in the group's work of sharing information with the goal of improving global cybersecurity.

The CTA, which now has 18 members, in a non-profit that works to improve cybersecurity worldwide by enabling near real-time, cyber threat information sharing across the CTA's platform among companies and organizations in the cybersecurity field.

“Radware's experience with DDoS and application-layer attacks will bring expertise in the application security space and new insights to the threat information sharing across the platform,” said Michael Daniel, CTA president and CEO.