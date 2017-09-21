Remotely locked Apple devices being held for ransom

Some Apple product owners have found themselves on the receiving end of a new ransom attack that has someone locking their device most likely using stolen iCloud credentials and the initiating the Find My iPhone remote lock feature.

MacRumors is reporting that the owners of the locked device have received messages demanding a payment for the passcode. One screen shot shows the attacker requiring $50 in bitcoin for the code to unlock the device.

Although MacRumors did not point to any definitive proof, it believes the account information needed to lock up the phone was most likely taken during other hacks and not from Apple's servers. It is also suggesting Mac owners change their Apple ID passwords in case they have been compromised.