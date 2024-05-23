EBook: The state of identity 2024

In 2024, identity is everything everywhere all at once.

Our digital identities, specifically, help us navigate the complexities of an increasingly connected world. From mobile banking apps, online shopping and social media to video streaming services, patient health portals or AirBnB reservations, digital identities are what make it possible for all these transactions to verify that we are who we are.

Andrew Hindle, Head of Strategy and Content for Identiverse, sums it up best when he says “digital identity is critical infrastructure for the 21st century.”

And now that infrastructure is transforming before our eyes.

The death of traditional passwords that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted nearly 20 years ago at the RSA Conference is, in 2023, no longer such a far-fetched pipe dream. Emboldened by recent advances in identity and access management (IAM) standards, the security community is making the case that the digital identity industry is ready to grow up.

While a great deal of attention is focused on realizing a passwordless future, there’s much more at play here than simply the introduction of new IAM solutions. In a post-pandemic world, organizations are rethinking how to secure remote, work-from-anywhere environments populated by increasingly dense constellations of end users, devices and applications.

To understand why these renovations are essential to survive in this new identity-first economy, CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) commissioned a research study of the IT security community in January 2024 with the goal of investigating their plans to advance next-gen identity and access management pursuits.

Download the full eBook to see what we found and what to do about it.