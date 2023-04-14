According to an April 2023 Cybersecurity Buyer Intelligence Report by CyberRisk Alliance Business Intelligence, 71% of respondents are hands on, having either a cloud-based subscription model, an on-prem solution, or a hybrid model. The other 29% rely on third party vendors, a fully managed IAM service or don't know how their organization deploys IAM or plans to deploy IAM. Read Identity and Access Management: Can security go hand-in-hand with user experience? for more on how organizations implement their IAM strategies.

Excerpt from the report Identity and Access Management: Can security go hand-in-hand with user experience?