Fast Identity Online (FIDO) advances digital security beyond the conventional password with passwordless authentication methods. FIDO Alliance is an effort led by PayPal, Lenovo, Validity Sensors and other companies who work to create open-source protocols for authentication. With over 200 members, including Ping Identity, FIDO Alliance is changing the way organizations look at security. For more information, read related article: Finding FIDO: What Fast Identity Online is, and how it works