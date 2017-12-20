Romanian police arrest five for spreading Cerber, CTB-Locker ransomware

Romanian law enforcement arrested a gang of five men who operated a ransomware distribution organization that spread Cerber and CTB-Locker.

Bleeping Computer reported that the group used ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) providers to obtain the malware and then repackage and place it in malicious attachments. These were then sent as malspam with a header indicting the email contained an invoice. The cybergang then split the proceeds, keeping 70 percent with the rest going to the RaaS owner.

The Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism operation, which also included help from Europol, the U.S. Secret Service, McAfee and the Dutch High Tech Crime Unit, collected a large amount of computer hardware in raids that were conducted in seven locations ,” Bleeping Computer said.

The names of the arrested were not released.