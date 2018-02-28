The states were told that their systems had been reached but not who was behind the attacks.

During the waning days of his administration after he'd order a probe into election interference, the intelligence community reportedly told former President Barack Obama that Russian hackers had compromised voter registration systems or websites in seven states and, though the states were told of the breaches, the administration didn't divulge who had orchestrated them.

While at least two of the states compromised - Wisconsin and Florida - voted for Trump by slim margins, one and 1.2 percent, respectively, NBC News cited three intelligence officials as saying that no votes had been altered nor had anyone been deleted from voter rolls.

The other states affected were California, Arizona, Illinois, Alaska and Texas. Obama's had ordered the top secret report as his administration drew to a close.



