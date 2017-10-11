The White House has tapped Kirsjten Nielsen to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump Wednesday nominated cybersecurity expert, attorney Kirsjten Nielsen, formerly Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly's top aide at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to head DHS.

Nielsen followed Kelly from DHS to the White House, becoming his principal deputy chief of staff and helping him tighten up the West Wing. Her expertise includes homeland security policy and strategy as well as cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and emergency management, according to a post on the White House website. She was senior legislative policy director for Transportation and Security Administration in DHS under President George W. Bush.

Nielsen also founded Sunesis Consulting, LLC, a risk and security management consulting firm.