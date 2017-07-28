Two senior officials are the latest casualties of a breach at Sweden's Transport Agency.

Two senior Swedish government officials have resigned in response to a data breach stemming from the country's Transport Agency.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden's home affairs minister, and Anna Johansson, the infrastructure minister, had both resigned their posts due to the data breach and the scandal that followed, reported Politica.eu.

The data breach initially took place in 2015 when the Transport Agency, as part of an outsourcing agreement with IBM, mistakenly sent a trove of data to marketers in clear text and IBM workers who had not been cleared by Sweden's security apparatus to view confidential information, the Financial Times reported.

The scandal began when the two now former officials discovered the problem, but instead of reporting the problem asked IBM and others will access to simply delete the list. Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven found out about the data breach in January and the FT said there are also calls for his ouster, but so far he has retained his position.