UK cybersecurity leader calls for government to drop Kaspersky Labs' software

The UK's top cybersecurity agency has joined the U.S. government in recommending that Kaspersky Labs' products should not be used.

Ciaran Martin, who heads the National Cyber Security Centre, told the Associated Press that Russia has and will continue to act against the UK in this area and that a Russia-based cybersecurity provider should not be used on systems that deal with national security. However, Martin stopped short of suggesting that the general public also avoid Kaspersky products.

Eugene Kaspersky, the company's co-founder, has continuously denied allegations that his firm is in cahoots with the Russian government. Last week he said the U.S. government and media were trying to destroy his company.

It was Israel's discovery that Russian hackers had used Kaspersky Labs' antivirus software to search computers worldwide for information on U.S. intelligence programs that prompted the U.S. government in September to ban the security company's software from all federal agencies.